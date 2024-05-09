Tunnel to Towers foundation to help rebuild Gold Star family's Harnett County home destroyed in fire

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has pledged to help a Gold Star family rebuild their home.

Charlotte Scherr and her two boys lost their Harnett County home to a fire on April 23. The family's five pets and their belongings were also lost in the fire.

Scherr's husband Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Spadell died in 2021 from lung cancer that was linked to burn pits exposure while he served for decades overseas.

"A wave of relief came over me and diminished the pain of our tragedy, even if for just a moment, and filled me with hope. The gravity of such a generous act cannot be put into words. Dave's legacy and memory will live on even though the physical reminders of the life we had have been reduced to ash," Scherr told Tunnel to Towers.

The foundation announced Wednesday it will pay off the family's existing mortgage, and provide a project manager to oversee the construction of a new home.

"My boys and I can focus on our forward momentum, and give back to the community many times over," Scherr said.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

"For more than 20 years David Spadell stepped up to serve his country, putting himself in harm's way to keep this country safe," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller. "Tunnel to Towers is honored to step up and help protect the family the way he watched out for us."