Large lake home in Harnett County destroyed by fire

SPOUT SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large fire destroyed a lake-front home in Harnett County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on Summer Creek Lane. The home backs up to Silver Run Lake near Carolina Lakes Golf Course.

Chopper 11 flew over the burning home as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. The fire had already destroyed the home, razing all of it to the ground except the garage and one side of the home.

A large fire destroyed a lake-front home in Harnett County.

The homes next to the one destroyed in the fire also sustained damage.

ABC11 has reached out to the responding fire departments to learn more about what caused the fire and if anyone was inside the home when it sparked. We will update this article as we learn more.