Rainbow Garden opens new flower farm, community center in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new garden and community center is now open in Chapel Hill.

Rainbow Gardens, a nonprofit LGBTQ Flower Farm and Community Center, held a grand opening for its new location on Honey Pot Lane.

Organizers said the garden is a place where LGBTQ youth and the community can gather, socialize, and support each other and connect with nature through farming and gardening. They said it will also represent support and inclusivity for the LGBTIQ+ community and its allies.

"What it's going to be is a flower farm and a community center. And what we're going to do is have different picnics, events, social gatherings, support groups, all sorts of things, even small weddings," said Farm Director, Cheri Lynne. "But we really want is to create a place where the community can come together."

The farm said it's raising money to build spaces for guests to socialize, learn, and enjoy moments.

There are also bouquets and potted plants that are available for purchase.

