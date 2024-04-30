Honor first responders, veterans during 'Flags for Heroes' in Durham

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Celebrate local veterans, first responders, and personal heroes for Durham's inaugural "Flags for Heroes" event.

CLICK HERE TO HONOR A LOVED ONE BY SPONSORING A FLAG

On May 19, 600 10-foot American flags will be raised at the Hub RTP's fields for a fun kickoff celebration. The Hub RTP is located at 300 Park Offices Dr. in Research Triangle Park.

The public is invited to sponsor flags in honor of those who have sacrificed in some way to serve our community.

Here are some milestone dates that you need to know!

May 19: Flag Raising "Opening" event

June 14: Flag Day Event

June 16: Event Ends

All net proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit Durham Rotary Club service projects focusing on local veteran support.

For more information about the inaugural Flags for Heroes project and how to volunteer, click here.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the Durham Rotary Club's Flags for Heroes event.