Grammy singer Monica is not performing at Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival, DPR says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amidst conflicting reports, it was announced Grammy singer Monica will not be performing at the Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival in Durham on Saturday.

In a statement from Durham Parks & Recreation, it said:

"We regret to inform you that, due to circumstances beyond our control, Monica will not be attending Bimbe as previously announced. Working with a booking agent, whom we've worked with and trusted for years, we have been under the impression since January 19, 2024 and then reaffirmed again on February 9, 2024 that arrangements had been secured for the singer to appear, and we began publicizing her appearance... We are deeply disappointed with this turn of events and are working fervently to determine how this happened."

The statement also says more details will be shared as they become available.

Bimbé, a free festival that celebrates African and African American heritage, arts and traditions, will still proceed as planned, with a lineup of regional performers.

Confusion surrounds Monica's performance

Earlier this week, in a press release, the city said the singer would be a featured performer at the festival. It was said Monica would take the main stage at 6 p.m.

However, on Friday afternoon, the singer's social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram said she would not be performing in Durham.

It read: "I was never contacted or books for the Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival. I will NOT be there."

News and Observer reported that a news release was also sent out Friday afternoon to reiterate that message.

Monica is also scheduled to perform at a concert with Jeezy at 8 p.m. Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.

Thompson said on Friday that the singer's team had assured the city she would be performing in both places, according to the News and Observer.

They were told Monica's social media was hacked, Thompson said Friday to the News and Observer, and she did not post that message.

Bimbé is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Rock Quarry Park at 701 Stadium Drive.