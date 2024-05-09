Victim of Cary break-ins speaks on 'violating' experience following suspects arrests

The anxiety remains in Cary Wednesday night even after police arrested two people in connection with a string of break ins.

The anxiety remains in Cary Wednesday night even after police arrested two people in connection with a string of break ins.

The anxiety remains in Cary Wednesday night even after police arrested two people in connection with a string of break ins.

The anxiety remains in Cary Wednesday night even after police arrested two people in connection with a string of break ins.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The anxiety remains in Cary Wednesday night even after police arrested two people in connection with a string of break-ins.

"The only silver lining I see is that we were not at home," said one man who did not want to be identified. "Things could've been worse if someone was at home."

He acknowledged his home was broken into at the end of March. Several others were also in the Twin Lakes community off Davis Drive.

"It was very violating, definitely," he said. "Just imagining someone inside your home definitely is an uncomfortable feeling."

The Durham man, Tremaine Mason, was charged with more than 50 counts of burglary went before a judge in Wake County Wednesday morning. His charges included a long list of things including second degree burglary and breaking and entering.

Another man--24-year old Deion Liles--was also arrested in connection to the burglaries after a police chase into Durham.

Liles hasn't gone before a judge just yet because he is still in the hospital.

The family in Cary we spoke with was heading out of town for spring break. They said after they came back, they discovered someone had broken the screen in the back of their home and somehow got through the window which they thought was locked.

"They stole some Indian currency, some Indian articles I kept in a travel pouch and then some minor jewelry," he said.

Two weeks ago he said he attended a forum with the Cary Police Department which was organized in response to the break ins.

The police department shared some tips including not making your house 'too attractive.'

"The police have done a fantastic job if these are the folks who are responsible," he said. "We definitely want to understand why they were targeting the houses."

ABC11 has reached out to Morrisville and Cary Police to ask if they think the break ins are targeting the Indian-American community. They said it's too soon to determine if that is the case.