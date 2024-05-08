2 Durham men charged in string of Cary residential break-ins; one arrested after chase and crash

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police announced Tuesday that two suspects are in custody in connection with multiple break-ins since January.

Tremaine Mason, 34, of Durham, and Deion Liles, 28, of Durham, were identified as the suspects in a string of residential burglaries along the NC 55 Highway and Davis Drive corridors. Working with Durham Police, Mason was found in Durham and arrested without incident.

Later, DPD officers found Liles about 9:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Campus Walk Avenue, but he fled as officers attempted to make a traffic stop, leading to a police chase.

As he fled, Liles struck an unmarked Durham police car before getting on Interstate 85. A short time later, he lost control, ran off the road and flipped the car near Hillandale Road.

Liles was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also recovered a weapon that they said Liles threw out of the vehicle.

Mason was charged with 57 total counts, including burglary. Deion Liles was charged with 20 total counts.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 460-4636.

