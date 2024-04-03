Police searching for 2 men in connection with 12 break-ins in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are searching for two men in connection with multiple burglaries since January.

The Cary Police Department said 12 break-ins were reported in various residences along the NC 55 Highway and Davis Drive corridors. Police said the suspects, described as young men, are targeting homes during the daytime and evening hours when people are not home.

The men gained entry by forcibly opening rear windows and doors and stealing items such as jewelry and cash, police said.

Officials believe the men are driving a small late model blue Toyota Corolla and a blue minivan.

Police are encouraging residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/1242 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 460-4636.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood