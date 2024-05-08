Level 2 severe weather risk Wednesday and Thursday with damaging winds and hail as threats

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a level 2 severe weather risk for central North Carolina today and tomorrow with the larger threat being for Thursday.

A few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and this evening as a weak disturbance passes through. The storm activity will be very spotty, but there is plenty of moisture and instability in the atmosphere that could spawn a thunderstorm that brings strong winds and a quick downpour.

The biggest threat for severe weather will be Thursday when storms out west could bring rain near dawn tomorrow. That could take a lot of the instability away for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

By Friday a cold front will move into the area and bring cooler conditions. Most of the thunderstorms and showers should stay south of the Triangle.

The good news is that Mother's Day weekend looks to be setting up nicely weather wise.