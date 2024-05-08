NC Department of Adult Correction officers killed in Charlotte honored at Fallen Heroes Memorial

Two officers who died in the shootout in Charlotte last week were remembered at a ceremony.

Two officers who died in the shootout in Charlotte last week were remembered at a ceremony.

Two officers who died in the shootout in Charlotte last week were remembered at a ceremony.

Two officers who died in the shootout in Charlotte last week were remembered at a ceremony.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A somber ceremony was held Wednesday in Raleigh to honor North Carolina law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

At the Fallen Heroes Memorial, those who gave their lives were honored for the sacrifice they made while protecting and serving their communities.

The Department of Adult Correction remembered their fallen heroes as the names of each one who died in the line of duty were recognized with a rose.

Each name was a story of sacrifice and a reminder of the dangers of the job.

Two more names were added to the list:

Sam Poloche and William "Alden" Elliot, both 14-year veterans, who were killed in a brutal attack on law enforcement in Charlotte last week.

Friends, family and law enforcement officers gathered in Charlotte to remember the life of Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas "Tommy" Weeks.

Those two officers served as special operations investigators with the Department of Adult Correction and were assigned to the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Gov. Roy Cooper recognized Poloche and Elliot along with the two other officers who were killed in this attack - a Charlotte police officer and a deputy U.S. marshal.

"I will carry his love with me for the rest of my life," Eyer's wife Ashley said.

Cooper said the loss was profound and the officers won't be forgotten just as the other fallen officers who have died in the line of duty.

"My prayers are with those families who lost these officers, and my prayers are with these families who see their officers go to work," Cooper said. "My most sincere prayers go out to the families and friends we have lost this past week and over the years "

A memorial service for Elliott will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.