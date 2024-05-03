Charlotte police officer Joshua Eyer killed in shooting honored by law enforcement

Joshua Eyer was one of four officers shot and killed Monday after trying to serve a warrant to a convicted felon.

Joshua Eyer was one of four officers shot and killed Monday after trying to serve a warrant to a convicted felon.

Joshua Eyer was one of four officers shot and killed Monday after trying to serve a warrant to a convicted felon.

Joshua Eyer was one of four officers shot and killed Monday after trying to serve a warrant to a convicted felon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement from across the country and potentially even Canada is honoring the life of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Joshua Eyer on Friday.

Eyer was one of four officers shot and killed Monday after trying to serve a warrant to a convicted felon.

Last month, Eyer was named Officer of the Month for his proactive policing effort. He leaves behind his wife and three-year-old son.

First Baptist Church, blocks down from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police station, is planning to hold nearly 2,000 people between the main service and the overflow room. They are also expecting two truckloads of flowers along with a third on standby.

Eyer's patrol car is parked outside one police division. It's filled with flowers and notes, including one from a seven-year-old reading in part "Dear officer, thank for your service, I know your buddies miss you."

Chaplains at the memorial said they see roughly 15 to 20 people an hour showing up to pray and pay their respects.

There will also be a memorial service with military honors next Thursday for William Alden Elliot, one of the killed officers. This will take place at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

President Joe Biden traveled to Charlotte Thursday to meet with families of the officers killed and injured in Monday's shootout.

"We pray for their loved ones and those left behind," Biden said during his visit. "I met their children, their husbands, their wives and their mothers and fathers. And we pray for the recovery of the brave wounded as well."