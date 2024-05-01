President Biden to visit families of officers killed in Charlotte standoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The White House announced that President Biden will be visiting families of the officers who were killed in a Charlotte standoff.

A source confirmed to WSOC in Charlotte, that Biden will be visiting families in Charlotte on Thursday. Additional details about Biden's visit haven't been made public yet.

The visit comes the same day the president is supposed to make an appearance in Wilmington. The White House has not announced any changes to the planned trip to Wilmington at this time.

The officers were shot and killed as they attempted to serve two warrants in Charlotte on Monday, city officials said. Four other officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

A man, later identified by authorities as Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, allegedly began firing at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, striking multiple officers, police said. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force had been serving active felony warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon and felony flee to elude.

Hughes Jr. was shot and killed in the front yard of the home.