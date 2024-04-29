President Biden to visit Wilmington to discuss his Investing in America agenda

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden will be in Wilmington Thursday to discuss rebuilding the country's infrastructure.

This is the president's second trip to the battleground state this year.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News and Observer, Biden will discuss his Investing in America agenda, which focuses on infrastructure and clean energy, during his visit.

The times and location for his visit have not been released.

According to political experts, voters in Raleigh and Wake County remain a focal point for a Biden White House trying to flip North Carolina blue in 2024.

"All of these states that are polling closely now and we're close in 2020, I would expect a substantial investment from both presidential campaigns and that certainly goes for North Carolina," Steven Greene, a political science professor at North Carolina State University, said.

The Triangle is again in the political spotlight, as President Biden and Vice President Harris visit amid an increased focus on North Carolina as a battleground state.

Last month, former President Donald Trump was forced to cancel an event in Wilmington because of severe weather.

Greene said that investment is just getting started, and despite polling that shows former President Donald Trump maintains an edge in the Tar Heel State -- North Carolina still hangs in the balance.

"By sending not only the Vice President, Kamala Harris, here but sending President Biden here -- and I'm sure he will be back -- it tells us that the Biden campaign sees this state as a state, No. 1, that they can win -- and potentially very important to their attempts to win the Presidential election," Greene said.

ABC11's Sean Coffrey contributed to this report.

