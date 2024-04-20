Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Wilmington amid hush money trial

This visit comes after Governor Roy Cooper released a statement blaming Trump for North Carolina's abortion ban.

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump is holding a rally in Wilmington on Saturday.

It's happening on the Tarmac at the Aero Center at Wilmington Airport.

Doors open at 3 p.m., but Trump is not expected to address the crowd until about 7 p.m.

This comes after the final jurors were seated Friday in Trump's hush money trial in New York. Opening statement are set to begin Monday in a case charging the Republican ex-president with falsifying business records to suppress stories about his sex life in the final days of the 2016 election.

In early March, Greensboro Coliseum was packed for Trump's "Get Out the Vote" rally.

North Carolina is a crucial battleground state, one that Donald Trump won in 2020 and that Republicans say is crucial toward a potential path to the White House in 2024.

"This November North Carolina is going to tell crooked Joe Biden, 'Joe you're fired, get out of here,'" Trump said to the crowd.

Former president Donald Trump speaks in Greensboro ahead of Super Tuesday.

President Biden claims his toxic agenda will hurt North Carolinians if elected.

This visit also comes after Governor Roy Cooper released a statement blaming Trump for North Carolina's abortion ban.

Stopping in Greensboro, Trump hit some big campaign themes. He promised immediate deportations at the border and tackling inflation.

The former president also endorsed North Carolina Lt. Gov Mark Robinson for Governor, several months after he pledged to do so.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

