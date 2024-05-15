Person County sheriff, residents react to stun-gun video

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Residents and law enforcement officials in Person County are speaking out Wednesday about a video circulating on social media that shows a man being stun-gunned twice by Person County deputies.

Officials said it started when deputies responded to the Brookwood Apartments in Roxboro on Monday for reports of a man, identified as 30-year-old Corey Outlaw, smashing windows.

In the video, Outlaw appears to be in a dispute with those two deputies while another man -- identified in legal documents only as "Bill" -- also lingers in the area. At one point, Outlaw wraps his arms around the other man while a deputy steps up behind him and stuns him in the back. Outlaw falls, and deputies appear to try to cuff him before they stun Outlaw again. The video ends as Outlaw's limp body is carried away by deputies.

On Wednesday, Person County Sheriff Jason Wilborn defended the arrest and the tactics his deputies used.

"We didn't see anything that where they violated any policy," he said. "And and as a matter of fact, they probably used more de-escalation tactics as far as verbally trying to de-escalate the subject more than common."

ABC11 obtained a copy of the sheriff's office incident report, which outlines the charges against Outlaw -- resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. That paperwork shows Outlaw had brass knuckles on him when he was detained. We asked Wilborn why deputies needed to deploy their stun guns twice, and he said that even after falling -- Outlaw was refusing to comply with their demands.

"I could see this incident potentially going the way it did a lot quicker in a lot of instances," Wilborn said. "They actually used a lot of restraint."

Some residents aren't so sure. Outlaw's close friend and former roommate -- who identified himself only as John -- said he doesn't believe the action was warranted.

"For his kids to have to look online and see this, it really hurts me. Because they're my nieces and nephews in my eyes," he said.

John said the last two days have been emotional, and he's grateful that Outlaw is OK under the circumstances.

"When I first saw the video, I broke down. I cried. I'm not ashamed to say that I cried," Outlaw said. "It puts that image of what you see on news daily when it comes to situations like this, it put that in reality."

ABC11 has learned that Outlaw's wife is Roxboro city council member Shaina Outlaw, who said on the phone that her only concern right now is her husband's health and well-being.

Wilborn said that as of Wednesday, no complaint has been filed with his office and no formal investigation has been launched.