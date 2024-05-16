2 people accused of illegally selling drugs at Raleigh nightclubs

Authorities said they found thousands of pills and a variety of other drugs inside a Raleigh home.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are facing charges after authorities said they were selling drugs at local nightclubs.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) said they received complaints about drugs being sold in and around ABC-permitted businesses in the Glenwood south and downtown Raleigh area.

The complaints then prompted a search and the arrest of 35-year-old Nicholas Banister and 25-year-old Amanda Banister.

Authorities said they found 884 grams of cocaine, 540 grams of ketamine, 16 pounds of marijuana, 3,383 methamphetamine pills, 9,283 Xanax pills, 216 dosage units of LSD, two firearms, along with multiple other drugs and items inside a home on Long Cove Court in Raleigh.

Both Nicholas and Amanda Banister face a variety of drug charges including possession, selling, and trafficking.