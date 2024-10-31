Death of 57-year-old man found in Fayetteville ruled a homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 57-year-old man was found dead in Fayetteville.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a death investigation at the 2900 block of Trace Avenue just before 4:28 p.m. on Saturday.

An autopsy on Wednesday found that David Michael Matthews of Fayetteville was a victim of a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this Homicide Investigation should contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5503 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). CrimeStoppers' Information may be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

