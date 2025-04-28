Durham Co. Commissioners urges Congress to protect Head Start amid proposed federal cuts

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Commissioners are set to meet Monday night with a packed agenda, but one item stands out: a call to protect a federally funded program.

The Trump administration's proposed cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services includes eliminating funding for Head Start programs nationwide. In response, the Durham County Manager is urging commissioners to sign a letter supporting Head Start and urging Congress to protect its funding.

Head Start and Early Head Start provide essential services, including meals, health, dental, and vision screenings, along with affordable childcare for several families.

In Durham County, over 490 children are enrolled in these programs, primarily serving families living in poverty, foster care or experiencing homelessness.

These proposed cuts are tucked into a 64-page draft budget document obtained by the Associated Press. It is still in a highly preliminary phase as the White House prepares to send Congress its budget request for the 2026 fiscal year.

It is not clear if the proposed cuts will be accepted by lawmakers. While Congress often ignores a president's budget request, the proposed elimination of Head Start highlights the administration's priority as Trump seeks to overhaul education in the United States.

The draft says eliminating the program is consistent with the Trump administration's "goals of returning control of education to the states and increasing parental control."

"The federal government should not be in the business of mandating curriculum, locations, and performance standards for any form of education," the document says

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

