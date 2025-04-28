Governor Stein will speak at North Carolina Sheriffs' Association Spring Conference

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Josh Stein is set to reaffirm his commitment to public safety and support for law enforcement during his speech at the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association Spring Conference Monday.

Since taking office, Governor Stein has championed initiatives aimed at bolstering law enforcement resources to combat crime, including addressing the fentanyl epidemic, solving cold case sexual assaults, and reducing violent crime. He also supports community violence intervention programs for youth.

As attorney general, he helped clear a major backlog of decades-old rape kits. Now, as governor, he is pushing for the General Assembly to fund a dedicated sexual assault cold case unit in his proposed budget.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in Wilmington.

