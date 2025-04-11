100 Days In: Governor Stein's focus on rebuilding western North Carolina after Helene

In his first act as North Carolina Governor, Josh Stein signed five executive orders focused on Helene recovery in western North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday marks 100 days since North Carolina Governor Josh Stein took office.

Governor Stein is in Asheville, providing updates on the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. Since being sworn in, he has made rebuilding the western part of the state a top priority.

On his first day in office, Stein signed five executive orders aimed at Helene recovery in western North Carolina. The first bill he signed was the bipartisan disaster act, allocating over half a billion dollars to storm relief.

During his first State of the State address, Stein highlighted the efforts to revitalize areas impacted by Helene.

"The state of our state is strong - North Carolina Strong!"

The governor also called for support for small businesses affected by the storm.

"After a major disaster, more than 40% of all affected small businesses never reopen; within two years, 60% have permanently closed their doors," Stein said. "Folks, we cannot let that become our story. Small business is the beating heart of the economy of western North Carolina."

Stein announced that the state has partnered with the Dogwood Health Trust and the Duke Endowment to offer millions in grants to impacted small businesses.

"I have seen, we have all seen, that the state of our state is strong. North Carolina strong," Stein said.

