Governor Josh Stein set to deliver State of the State address

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is set to deliver his very first State of the State address.

One of the main focal points will be the ongoing efforts to revitalize western North Carolina following the devastation from Hurricane Helene.

ABC11 spoke with the director of one western NC charity about what they're hoping to hear in tonight's address.

"We know there are people living in containers, cabins, the need is still great and we would appreciate funds that are directed into these under resourced areas,"

The governor is also expected to discuss the economy, education, and public safety.

