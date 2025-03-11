NC House to vote on another round of Hurricane Helene relief funding

Further disaster relief assistance is expected to be included in the state budget.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers are one step closer to approving another round of funding to help Helene recovery efforts.

The disaster relief act heads back to the North Carolina House of Representatives for a final vote Tuesday morning.

The Senate passed its version of the bill last week 45-0, which is slightly different than the House bill. The Senate bill increased the total funding to $500 to $545 million, and the additional money can be used for damage from Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew.

"The General Assembly acted quickly last year to get state funds to the most pressing needs following Hurricane Helene," Sens. Kevin Corbin, R-Macon, Warren Daniel, R-Burke, Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, and Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson, said jointly. "As we learn more about the on-the-ground needs as western North Carolinians rebuild from the storm, we'll continue to look at additional ways to support the region. We look forward to working with our counterparts in Washington D.C., to push for additional federal recovery funds."

The Senate version also included more funding for local school districts with summer instruction but removed nearly $25 million for non-profits, small business and rental assistance.

The House will convene at 11 a.m.