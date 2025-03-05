NC Senate passes fourth round of Hurricane Helene relief; bill now goes to House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Senate voted Wednesday on a fourth round of disaster relief for western North Carolina to recover from Hurricane Helene.

The Senate's version of Helene funding is slightly different from the House bill passed last week, upping the total amount from $500 million to $545 million. However, money allocated can also be used toward damage from Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew.

"The General Assembly acted quickly last year to get state funds to the most pressing needs following Hurricane Helene," Sens. Kevin Corbin, R-Macon, Warren Daniel, R-Burke, Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, and Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson, said jointly. "As we learn more about the on-the-ground needs as western North Carolinians rebuild from the storm, we'll continue to look at additional ways to support the region. We look forward to working with our counterparts in Washington D.C., to push for additional federal recovery funds."

In other notable changes, the Senate version removes $15 million toward nonprofits for small-business grants and $10 million in rental assistance, though it adds funding for school districts to move forward with summer instruction.

"I had outfitters in my office today saying they simply can't take on any more loans. They simply need grants," said Sen. Julie Mayfield, a Democrat who represents Buncombe County.

After passing the Senate 45-0, House Bill 47 will now go to the House for concurrence.

"I will note there's $192 million for farmers and I guess the rationale there is we have been supporting farmers for decades in helping them recover their losses, but we're not willing to do that for other businesses," Mayfield said. "That is frankly a distinction I do not understand, nor does anyone in my district. I am not saying we should not make funding available to farmers, that's not what I am saying. But I am saying there's not in my mind a sufficient distinction between farmers, who are businesses, to help them recover from their losses, and we're not doing the same hundreds of businesses in western North Carolina who have suffered tremendous losses as well."

She further expressed disappointment that the $10 million in rental assistance, which was in the House version, was stripped from the Senate version, though largely applauded what the bill did include, namely the addition of funding to assist school districts.

"I have heard from a lot of folks in my district about learning loss, and I really appreciate the additional dollars there for that program. I think that will be very, very helpful. And also more money for housing is also excellent. On the whole, a great bill. I'm very grateful for it," said Mayfield.

Further disaster relief assistance is expected to be included in the state budget.

"It's a big bill. It's a big effort on the part of the General Assembly, both the House and the Senate," said Moffitt, who represents Henderson, Polk, and Rutherford counties. "Honestly, we've been building these airplanes as we're flying them because the devastation in the mountains has been so severe that things are changing every day. And as a result, we're having to kind of change the bill as things present themselves."

On Thursday, Gov. Josh Stein will be in Yancey County getting a look at the damage left from Helene.

Stein will meet with Yancey County officials and residents in the area affected by the storm.

He'll be at Micaville Elementary School; Yancey County was one of the last school districts in western North Carolina to reopen after the devastating storm.

"We're certainly talking to everyone in the local community from our business leaders to our schools to our local governments, and we're listening," Moffitt said. "We're hearing their concerns, and we're trying to address those as we can."

