NC House passes $500 million Hurricane Helene relief package: 'We will do more'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina House voted 116-0 Tuesday afternoon to pass a $500 million Hurricane Helene relief package.

HB 47 includes $150 million to the Department of Agriculture to be split across the Crop Loss Program, as well as other aid toward farmers, such as restoration projects.

"In an effort to make sure that as much money of this as possible was flowing to folks that need it, it has a 1% cap on administrative fees that an agency controls. This bill brings much-needed assistance to the farming communities and the affected areas," said Rep. Karl Gillespie, a Republican who represents Macon County.

There's also $140 million for the Home Reconstruction and Repair Project and $100 million toward private road and bridge repair and replacement.

"This brings the relief funding this body has allocated to well over $1 billion, and for that our region thanks you. We all hope that that money will start flowing soon, but I fully expect that this won't be the last that will be needed in this or future sessions as a result of this unprecedented storm," said Rep. Dudley Greene, a Republican who represents Avery County.

Other money is set aside for the small business infrastructure grant program, debris removal, grants for volunteer organizations helping with disaster response, repairs to fire stations and their vehicles, supplemental rental assistance, and targeted media campaigns and grants for local tourism offices.

Cindy White looks over the devastation inside her home caused by Hurricane Helene on Oct. 1, 2024, in Morganton. Kathy Kmonicek

"We will do more, that is for sure. This is just the beginning. We will be doing more, and we will get it done. I promise," said Rep. Ray Pickett, a Republican who represents Watauga County, as he discussed the importance of support for the tourism industry.

The package, which is the fourth to come from the General Assembly, is markedly less than the nearly $1.1 billion of immediate funding Gov. Josh Stein requested earlier this month. Even while ultimately supporting the bill, some stressed the need for further support.

"There are really good things in this bill. We are sending money to the people and agencies that need it. I am grateful for the addition of some Democratic requests in the Chair's amendment. What we're spending is still not enough, and for many folks, it's too late. We talk about the risk of applying for things that FEMA is supposed to pay for because we're worried about the match, we talk about getting ahead of federal money. What we don't talk about is the risk of not spending that money. Every single day in western North Carolina, residents are making decisions about whether to stay or return or just make a life somewhere else. Businesses are making the decision about whether to reopen or just cut their losses. They are making those decisions based off what we are doing down here," said Rep. Lindsay Prather, a Democrat who represents Buncombe County.

"We keep hearing those federal funds are coming, but I'll just say that if they are coming, they're coming awfully slow. And we need the help now. So I urge my colleagues to vote for this bill. It certainly ain't enough, but it's something," added Rep. Eric Ager, a fellow Buncombe County Democrat.

Leslie Boyd lives in Candler, which is just outside of Asheville. Though she said the bill does address needs, she feels it's not enough money.

"We need enough for a change. You know, they have enough. The multibillionaires, the big, big businesses who aren't even going to have to pay corporate taxes anymore in a few years. They have enough. We can tax them. It's OK. And that's if we have to do that, then we have to do that," said Boyd, who serves as Co-Chair for the Western Region of the North Carolina Poor People's Campaign.

Last week, Stein met with North Carolina's US Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis to discuss a $19 billion request from the federal government for Hurricane Helene relief.

At an unrelated event Tuesday morning, Stein was asked about the House bill.

"There is a lot more work that needs to be done in western North Carolina. The scale of the devastation is hard to imagine if you haven't been up there or you don't live up there," Stein said. "Tens of thousands of houses damaged or destroyed, 8,000 private bridges washed away, thousands of miles of roads, damaged water and sewer systems. We need to make sure that businesses keep their doors open so they can keep their employees paid, so those folks can keep paying rent. We need to make sure that we continue to grow and support the economy in western North Carolina. There's a lot more we can do. I appreciate the Legislature taking a positive first step now, but it is nowhere near enough."

Republican House Speaker Destin Hall reiterated that Helene relief remains the legislative body's top priority.

"House Bill 47 is the first legislation voted on and approved this session," Hall said. "I am proud of the work the House Select Committee on Helene Recovery, our Western NC delegation and others accomplished to pass this crucial legislation, and I'm encouraged by the overwhelming support it received today."