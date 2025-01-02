Governor Josh Stein prioritizes Helene recovery in first executive orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In his first act as North Carolina Governor, Josh Stein signed five executive orders focused on Helene recovery in western North Carolina.

Stein made the announcement in Asheville on Thursday, where he pledged to accelerate recovery and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

"More than 12,000 people remain displaced today," Stein said. "As we're in the coldest months of the year, it is urgent that people have warm and safe places to live."

The first two executive orders are aimed at accelerating temporary housing and the repair of thousands of private roads and bridges.

"People cannot access their properties," Stein said. "It should go without saying that when someone experiences an emergency - ambulances, fire trucks, police vehicles must be able to get to people's homes."

Stein's three additional executive orders include a recovery office for western North Carolina within the Office of the Governor, a Governor's Advisory Committee on recovery and more hours of community service leave for state employees to volunteer for organized storm-related efforts.

"Today's actions represent just our first steps on the path to recovery," Stein said. "They keep us moving forward. The road ahead of us is long, but we are in it for that long haul."

Gov. Josh Stein's first five executive orders in full can be found below:

