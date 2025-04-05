Duke faces off against Houston in Final Four showdown

Duke fans cheered on the Blue Devils ahead of the game on Saturday during a celebration and parade in San Antonio.

Duke fans cheered on the Blue Devils ahead of the game on Saturday during a celebration and parade in San Antonio.

Duke fans cheered on the Blue Devils ahead of the game on Saturday during a celebration and parade in San Antonio.

Duke fans cheered on the Blue Devils ahead of the game on Saturday during a celebration and parade in San Antonio.

The Duke Blue Devils are on the road to victory Saturday night.

The No. 1 Blue Devils and No. 2 Houston will square off for the first time this season in the NCAA Tournament Final Four in San Antonio, Texas. Duke is 22-1 against the ACC, and Houston is 22-1 against the Big 12.

A pep rally was held in downtown San Antonio's River Walk ahead of Saturday's game for fans to cheer on their teams going into the game.

The game will begin at 8:49 p.m.

The Blue Devils' record in ACC play is 22-1, and their record is 13-2 in non-conference games. Duke leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 35.7 boards. Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils with 7.5 rebounds.

The Cougars' record in Big 12 action is 22-1. Houston averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game.

Duke makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Houston averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS

Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 17 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

J'wan Roberts is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. LJ Cryer is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.