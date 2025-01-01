Josh Stein becomes Governor of North Carolina after taking oath of office on New Year's Day

Attorney General Josh Stein defeated Lt. Gov Mark Robinson to become the state's next governor, according to an ABC News projection.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Wednesday, January 1 at 11:00 a.m. Governor-elect Josh Stein was sworn-in as North Carolina's 76th Governor.

He was joined by his wife Anna and family, Stein swore to support the Constitution and laws of the United States and North Carolina and to faithfully perform the duties of the office of governor.

Stein's first words after the transfer of power were, "Happy New Year!"

Governor Cooper offered words of welcome. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall presided over the ceremony for the transfer of the Great Seal of the State and witnessed the Oath of Office. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby administered the oath of office while Stein placed his hand on a historic Tanakh. Pastor James Gailliard and Rabbi Judith Schindler offered prayers and words of wisdom.

"As I take this oath of office, I am profoundly aware of the solemn responsibility before me: to uphold the Constitution of the State of North Carolina and to serve our people," said Governor Josh Stein. "The work ahead of us is significant, but the time is now to build a safer, stronger North Carolina, where our economy continues to grow and works for everyone, where our public schools are excellent and our teachers are well-paid, and where our neighborhoods are safe and our personal freedoms are protected. And of course, we must act with urgency to help the people of western North Carolina recover from Hurricane Helene. And we will."

Stein was elected after a contentious race against opponent Mark Robinson, who was at the time, serving as the state's Lt. Governor.

Stein, like Gov. Roy Cooper, catapulted from the attorney general's office to the Executive Mansion. The win makes Stein the first Jewish governor of the Tar Heel State.

During his acceptance speech on election night, Josh Stein said "NC 'embraced a vision' in electing him governor over challenger Mark Robinson."

Stein appeared on ABC News "This Week" where he said that his service as North Carolina's attorney general gave voters confidence and called the Tar Heel state a "bright spot" for Democrats on election night.

Stein takes office after lawmakers voted to override Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 382, which strips the Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent of some powers.

In mid-December, Stein announced several nominees for cabinet positions.

The inauguration will be Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 10 a.m. A pre-program starts at 9 a.m.

The day is capped off with the Junior League of Raleigh hosting the Inaugural Ball. ABC11 will have special coverage of the event.

