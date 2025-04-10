Person County deputies cleared in deadly 2024 shooting of man firing shots on public road

Deputies shot and killed Kelvin Markeith Mosley on May 5 after they said he was firing shots into the air on a public road.

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- District Attorney Mike Waters has ruled that a Person County deputy's use of force was justified during a deadly shooting last year.

It happened at Mount Harmony Church Road and Cousin Road.

Two deputies responded to a call and found a wrecked Dodge Challenger in a ditch and Mosley walking in the road with a gun in his hand, and he was waving at vehicles as they drove past.

Mosley fired multiple shots into the air and then started moving toward the deputies. They said they told Mosley multiple times to stop and drop his gun, but he refused.

One of the deputies fired two shots, striking Mosley, who later died from his injuries despite life-saving measures.

When deputies recovered a gun under Mosley's leg, they found it was a Glock 19 that had been bought in Durham by another person.

In conclusion, Waters wrote, deputies acted by "following their training in accordance with the legal requirements for deploying deadly force and the highest professional standards."