New North Carolina laws that take effect in January 2025; Here's a list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The new year means some new laws will take effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to save more money, there's a new law that will help with that.

Here's a look at some of the new laws and policy changes that are going into effect in North Carolina on New Year's Day 2025.

Law Strips NC Leaders of Power

Senate Bill 382 The highly controversial bill provides funding for Helene. It also strips power from incoming Governor Josh Stein, Attorney General Jeff Jackson and State Superintendent Maurice Green take effect. Gov. Cooper vetoed the bill but a veto override by NC GOP supermajority means it will become law. Outgoing Governor Roy Cooper and Governor-elect Josh Stein filed a law over the bill.

Income Tax Decrease

House Bill 259 A new tax law puts more money in your wallet. When you think of tax laws you don't normally hear good things. However, this law is good news to the penny pinchers and it starts in January. Under the law that was part of North Carolina's 2023 budget bill, the individual income tax rate will decrease from 4.5% for 2024 to 4.25% for 2025. Taxpayers will see additional drops every year. In 2026, the income tax rate drops to 3.99%. North Carolina's corporate income tax will also see changes.

Auto Insurance Changes

Senate Bill 452 brings several updates to the state's auto insurance laws. Under the new law, the minimum liability limits for auto insurance will increase to $50,000 for one person and $100,000 for two or more people per accident. Property damage coverage will also rise to $50,000. SB 452 also changes how underinsured motorist coverage is calculated, ensuring that the total damages sustained by an individual are considered. These updates aim to provide better financial protection for drivers and accident victims.

Who is a Juvenile?

HB 834 went into effect in June 2024. This amendment specifically modifies who is defined as a delinquent juvenile under North Carolina law and adds additional changes to the court transfer process. Delinquent juveniles will now be defined as any juvenile between the ages of 10 and 16 who commits a crime or infraction under state or local law. Juveniles between the ages of 16 and 18 also fall under this definition, except for offenses already outlined elsewhere in state law and for offenses that could be defined as a Class A, B1, B2, C, D, or E felony if committed by an adult. Under the law, juveniles who are between the ages of 8 to 10 years old and commit certain felonies are also defined as delinquent.

Ticket Prices and Live Entertainment

Senate Bill 607 - The law requires ticket sellers, including venues, promoters, and resale websites, to display the total price of tickets, including all mandatory fees, from the start of the purchase process. Sellers cannot increase the initial price during a customer's shopping session except for specific allowed charges such as delivery fees and government taxes.

The law was enacted to prevent hidden fees and surprise costs that often appear late in the checkout process and applies to all live entertainment events including concerts, sporting events, and theater performances in North Carolina. Penalties under the state's unfair trade practices law will be accessed to violators. The law also gives the NC Attorney General's office authority to investigate complaints and enforce the new requirements.

State Employees Health Coverage

House Bill 1020 - After decades of health insurance coverage by Blue Cross NC, state employees and retirees will have a new administrator. Aetna is now the third-party administrator for North Carolina's State Health Plan. This includes teachers, state employees, retirees, and their dependents. The coverage will impact their network of providers. Blue Cross NC originally challenged the decision by the state to switch to Aetna but dropped its appeal when a judge upheld the change.

Campaign Contribution Limit Increases

Effective Jan. 1, the contribution limit for North Carolina candidates and political committees is increasing by $400 per election, from $6,400 to $6,800. No individual or political committee may contribute more than $6,800 to a candidate committee or political committee in any election. There are exceptions to the contribution limit. For example, a candidate or candidate's spouse may contribute unlimited amounts to that candidate's committee and any national, state, district or county executive committee of any political party recognized under "Political party" defined; creation of new party (N.C.G.S. 163-96) is exempt from contribution limits.

