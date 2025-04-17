Wife accused of killing Green Beret husband due in court

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The wife accused of killing her Green Beret husband and disposing of his body is due to appear in court today.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says during a welfare check at a home, Shana Cloud "indicated Clinton Bonnell did not return home" the night before. Deputies, however, say they found his vehicle located in the driveway, along with his car keys, book bag for school and other items.

The Office says in the arrest affidavit Bonnell's cell phone records show he did come to the couple's home that night and did not leave residence.

An affidavit also details how law enforcement went to lengths to identify Bonnell. Only his torso was found in a pond this past February.

Deputies say "due to the conditions of the remains," the North Carolina State Medical Examiner's Office had to obtain DNA and create a DNA profile.

That was then sent to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System to be compared to the DNA on file for Bonnell.

He was a former Green Beret.

Clint Bonnell (Photo Credit: Family)

ABC11 is being told the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the rest of Bonnell's body.

An investigator says, "preliminary autopsy results show Bonnell was shot multiple times," and "Cloud secretly disposed of Bonnell's remains."

The prosecution believes he was killed a day after he went to a lawyer's office to seek a divorce and told his girlfriend he was preparing to end the marriage.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West says the pending divorce could have possibly been a motive.

Days after his torso was discovered, a legal battle ensued over control of Bonnell's assets. They included the couple's home, two vehicles and his USAA checking account.

As Cloud was being formally arraigned for Bonnell's murder, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed.

Bonnell was taking classes at Methodist University and enrolled in the Physician Assistant Program.

