Nearly month after Green Beret reported missing, search warrant executed in Cumberland Co.

Clint Bonnell was last heard from on the evening of January 27 after leaving classes at Methodist University when he texted a friend.

Clint Bonnell was last heard from on the evening of January 27 after leaving classes at Methodist University when he texted a friend.

Clint Bonnell was last heard from on the evening of January 27 after leaving classes at Methodist University when he texted a friend.

Clint Bonnell was last heard from on the evening of January 27 after leaving classes at Methodist University when he texted a friend.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The investigation into a missing former Green Beret in North Carolina has now become a multiagency investigation.

On Wednesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) confirmed the execution of a search warrant in the area of Butler Nursery Road and Gainey Road in Fayetteville.

They didn't release specific details on what they were searching for, but did say the search is part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 50-year-old Clinton Bonnell. Bonnell was reportedly last seen in the Gray's Creek area on January 27. He's a student at Methodist University and is known to work out at Fit4Life.

Bonnell's sister, Stefanie Firkins, said he was supposed to attend class but never showed up and that's when he was reported missing. She said one of his last known locations was the Fit4Life gym on Owen Drive.

The CCSO conducted a wellness check at Bonnell's home and said he wasn't there but his car was in the driveway.

Where is Clinton Bonnell?

Clint Bonnell's sister, Stefanie Firkins, describes him as a healthy, hardworking and reliable family man. She says it's bizarre and concerning that he's been missing for two weeks.

"I know what he was doing the day that he disappeared and he was making plans for his life, and studying for exams the next day. I mean, all signs point to him vanishing not on his own accord."

Firkins says this was one of Bonnell's last known locations, the Fit4Life gym on Owen Drive back on Monday, Jan 27.

Then she says he went to Methodist University where he's been studying in the physician assistant program. It's believed he was there around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. After that, he texted a friend saying he was arriving at his home in the Fayetteville area. He was supposed to go to class the next day but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Clint Bonnell (Photo Credit: Family)

"He was so committed, he worked so hard to get in this P.A. program and took it very seriously and was very proud," Firkins said. "And it was like his thing. So he would not have just not shown up."

Methodist University issued a statement: "We are thankful to our MU community, on-campus police, and the partnership with local law enforcement who are working with the individual's family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

If you have any information about Clint's whereabouts, contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Detective Sergeant J. McLeod at (910) 677-5548, or call 911.

You can also contact the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). You do not have to reveal your identity.