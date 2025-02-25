Body found in Cumberland County pond; investigation underway

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in a pond on Tuesday afternoon.

The discovery was made just after 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Gainey Road in Fayetteville.

The sheriff's office said a 911 caller alerted authorities.

The person pulled from the pond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

There was no immediate word on the person's identity nor the cause or manner of death.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Detective Sgt. J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

