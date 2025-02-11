Military family perplexed, looking for answers after Green Beret in North Carolina vanishes

Clint Bonnell was last heard from on the evening of January 27 after leaving classes at Methodist University when he texted a friend.

Clint Bonnell was last heard from on the evening of January 27 after leaving classes at Methodist University when he texted a friend.

Clint Bonnell was last heard from on the evening of January 27 after leaving classes at Methodist University when he texted a friend.

Clint Bonnell was last heard from on the evening of January 27 after leaving classes at Methodist University when he texted a friend.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a Cumberland County veteran says he went missing last month. They say the Green Beret--also a student at Methodist University--was supposed to go to class one day but never showed up.

ABC11 spoke to the vet's sister about why she thinks his disappearance is so out of character.

Clint Bonnell's sister, Stefanie Firkins, describes him as a healthy, hardworking and reliable family man. She says it's bizarre and concerning that he's been missing for two weeks.

"I know what he was doing the day that he disappeared and he was making plans for his life, and studying for exams the next day. I mean, all signs point to him vanishing not on his own accord."

Firkins says this was one of Bonnell's last known locations, the Fit4Life gym on Owen Drive back on Monday, Jan 27.

Then she says he went to Methodist University where he's been studying in the physician assistant program. It's believed he was there around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. After that, he texted a friend saying he was arriving at his home in the Fayetteville area. He was supposed to go to class the next day but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Clint Bonnell (Photo Credit: Family)

"He was so committed, he worked so hard to get in this P.A. program and took it very seriously and was very proud," Firkins said. "And it was like his thing. So he would not have just not shown up."

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office conducted a wellness check at Bonnell's home.

Just his car was there; the sheriff's office is actively investigating. Firkins says she and her family want answers.

Methodist University issued a statement: "We are thankful to our MU community, on-campus police, and the partnership with local law enforcement who are working with the individual's family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."