Wife of NC Green Beret who disappeared, charged with murder after body found in pond identified

The 911 caller can be heard saying the body is missing some of its parts.

The 911 caller can be heard saying the body is missing some of its parts.

The 911 caller can be heard saying the body is missing some of its parts.

The 911 caller can be heard saying the body is missing some of its parts.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The disappearance of a North Carolina Green Beret is now a murder investigation. Friday, his wife was arrested in charged in connection to his death.

Fayetteville police said investigators arrested Shana Cloud at her home on Friday, Mar. 28, after DNA collected from a body found in a pond in February was identified as Clinton Bonnell.

Cloud is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death. She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Bonnell's Disappearance Timeline

50-year-old Clinton Bonnell. Bonnell was reportedly last seen in the Gray's Creek area on January 27. Bonnell was a student at Methodist University and enrolled in the Physician Assistant Program. When he failed to show up for morning class on Jan. 28, an employee at the university called the CCSO as requested a well-being check on Bonnell at his house in Fayetteville.

Deputies said they talked to Bonnell's wife Shana Cloud, who allegedly told them she hadn't seen Bonnell since the day before (Jan. 27). Officers said Bonnell's car, book bag and other personal items were at the house. According to deputies, they received another call requesting a welfare check on Bonnell. He was then reported missing and the case was assigned to the Major Crimes Unit with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the case was reassigned to the Homicide Unit.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Detectives went to Virginia and, with assistance from the Virginia State Police, executed search warrants on Cloud's vehicle, rental property, and cell phone. Evidence relevant to this investigation was collected and brought back to Cumberland County.

During the month of February, multiple search warrants were obtained and executed for digital data, to include but not limited to: cell phone records, video footage, digital devices, etc. The data collected was analyzed and used to develop a timeline of events not only surrounding Bonnell's disappearance, but his whereabouts prior to his disappearance.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the sheriff's office received a call about human remains seen in a body of water in the 4200 block of Gainey Road. Due to the condition of the remains, an immediate identification was not possible.

DNA from the remains was sent to the North Carolina State Crime Lab to obtain a profile. That DNA profile was then sent to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES), to be compared with the DNA on file for Bonnell.

On Mar. 28, the AFMES confirmed the DNA collected was that of Clinton Bonnell, leading to charges against his wife.

Methodist University issued a statement: "We are thankful to our MU community, on-campus police, and the partnership with local law enforcement who are working with the individual's family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Cloud's first appearance is scheduled for Monday, March 31, 2025, at 2:30 pm.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or CrimeStoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477). You do not have to reveal your identity.

Featured video is from a previous report