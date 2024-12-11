NC House overrides Cooper's veto of SB 382, enacting law that weakens powers of top state offices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers have overridden Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 382.

By a 72-46 margin, the House voted to override the veto on Wednesday, making the bill that provides Hurricane Helene relief but also weakens the powers of certain statewide offices

The bill directs $227 million toward Hurricane Helene disaster relief from the state savings reserve. This marks the third round of public support in the aftermath of Helene.

But SB 382 also enacts a series of unrelated changes that would weaken the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. All offices are slated to be run by Democrats next year. The legislation would also cut down on the period to correct provisional ballots, installing a deadline of Friday at noon following Election Day.

"The people of western North Carolina are desperate for help from their state government. Yet, this bill is a power grab, not hurricane relief. It is despicable for the Republicans in the General Assembly to use folks' incredible need for aid to cloak their political pettiness," said Attorney General and Gov.-elect Josh Stein, a Democrat. "The legislature needs to step up and do its job. If they do, they will find a good-faith partner in me. I'm ready to get to work."

The Senate already voted 30-19 to override Cooper's veto last Monday.

