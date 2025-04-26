24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
19 people charged in connection with Durham street takeover in February

Saturday, April 26, 2025 2:22AM
19 people charged in connection with Durham street takeover
Nineteen people between the ages of 17 and 25 were charged in connection with the incident.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nineteen people were charged in connection with a street takeover incident in various locations throughout Durham.

Durham police said the incidents happened on Feb. 22.

Nineteen people between the ages of 17 and 25 were charged with street takeover:

  • Daniel Alexander Valladares, 18, Durham
  • Dylan James Miller, 19, Youngsville
  • Alexander Plumb, 19, Virginia Beach, VA
  • Santiago Rojas Bermudez, 19, Morrisville
  • Jake Brian Roblero, 19, Raleigh
  • Justin Isaiah Barham, 18, Cary
  • Kamren Alizyah Hord, 18, Kings Mountain
  • Daniel Adonay Guevara Machado, 18, Durham
  • Issac Guillen-Banegas, 19, Durham
  • Roger David Canadas Mendoza, 18, Durham
  • Pedro Davalos Jr, 22, Durham, was charged with street takeover and driving while license revoked
  • Adrian Jesus Hebreo Ramirez, 22, High Point
  • Derek Rene Olmos-Rosales, 24, Durham
  • Edwin Gonzalez Lopez, 22, Pineville
  • Erick Alexander Rodriguez, 25, Williamsburg, VA
  • Christopher David Cotto Semidey, 20, Raleigh

Three 17-year-olds from Durham and Hillsborough were also charged.

Police said they will continue to work to stop illegal activity related to car club meetups and street takeovers.

Anyone with any information in reference to this activity is asked to contact Sgt. J. Wagstaff at (919)-560-4454 ext. 29397. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

