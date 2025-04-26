19 people charged in connection with Durham street takeover in February

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nineteen people were charged in connection with a street takeover incident in various locations throughout Durham.

Durham police said the incidents happened on Feb. 22.

Nineteen people between the ages of 17 and 25 were charged with street takeover:

Daniel Alexander Valladares, 18, Durham

Dylan James Miller, 19, Youngsville

Alexander Plumb, 19, Virginia Beach, VA

Santiago Rojas Bermudez, 19, Morrisville

Jake Brian Roblero, 19, Raleigh

Justin Isaiah Barham, 18, Cary

Kamren Alizyah Hord, 18, Kings Mountain

Daniel Adonay Guevara Machado, 18, Durham

Issac Guillen-Banegas, 19, Durham

Roger David Canadas Mendoza, 18, Durham

Pedro Davalos Jr, 22, Durham, was charged with street takeover and driving while license revoked

Adrian Jesus Hebreo Ramirez, 22, High Point

Derek Rene Olmos-Rosales, 24, Durham

Edwin Gonzalez Lopez, 22, Pineville

Erick Alexander Rodriguez, 25, Williamsburg, VA

Christopher David Cotto Semidey, 20, Raleigh

Three 17-year-olds from Durham and Hillsborough were also charged.

Police said they will continue to work to stop illegal activity related to car club meetups and street takeovers.

Anyone with any information in reference to this activity is asked to contact Sgt. J. Wagstaff at (919)-560-4454 ext. 29397. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

