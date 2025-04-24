8 crimes in Durham County dropped 24% in March, 2 crimes remain 'challenging,' sheriff says

The Durham County Sheriff's Office reports a 24% decrease in some crimes between March 2025 and March 2024.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office reports a 24% decrease in some crimes between March 2025 and March 2024.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office reports a 24% decrease in some crimes between March 2025 and March 2024.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office reports a 24% decrease in some crimes between March 2025 and March 2024.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead has released a countywide crime report for March, year-over-year comparison.

And for crime overall, it's good news versus some bad news in the types of crimes that are down by double digits, and the two areas that remain a challenge for deputies. Of course it's always good news when crime of any kind is down.

According to the sheriff's office, there was a 24 percent decrease in eight crimes over for March 2025 vs March 2024. Those crimes are:

Crimes that dipped

Murder

Rape

Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Burglary, which includes breaking and entering

Larceny, which includes car break-ins

Motor Vehicle Thefts

Arson

"I applaud the excellent work our investigators and patrol deputies are doing 24/7 in working with the local Durham community, who continue giving us solid leads to reduce crime. We are proactive to prevent crime by reminding all citizens to secure their vehicles, park in well-lit areas, remove spare car keys, valuables, and firearms from your cars. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911," Sheriff Birkhead said in a statement.

2 Crimes that remain a challenge

Stolen Cars

According to the sheriff's office, eleven stolen vehicles were recovered across Durham County in March. Of those, five were stolen from within the city limits of Durham and two from Raleigh.

Firearms

Firearm data for January 2025 through March 202 shows there were 115 weapons confiscated and 12 reported stolen and five of those 12 have been recovered.

In February, the sheriff's office released an overall crime report for 2024, which also so a decrease in some crimes.

SEE ALSO | New Durham County Sheriff's Office report reveals overall drop in crime

There is an overall drop in crime in Durham County over the last five years, a new sheriff's office report revealed.

SEE ALSO | Durham County approves $16M renovations to sheriff's training facility amid community backlash

