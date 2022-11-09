Durham County Sheriff Birkhead easily wins another term

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead won re-election Tuesday night, defeating challenger Maria Jocys.

Birkhead, who was elected in 2018 and serves on Gov. Roy Cooper's Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, won 90% of the vote during the Democratic primary.

In an interview with ABC11's Josh Chapin in October, Birkhead expressed concern with rising gun violence and shared plans to bring back Project Safe Neighborhoods, a partnership with the US Attorney's Office to identify those committing violent crimes.

Jocys is a retired FBI agent who ran as an independent candidate.

An alum of East Carolina University, Jocys grew up in Durham and spent the past five years investigating gang violence in Durham.

Her work helped lead to the arrest and ultimate conviction of Antonio Davenport in the murder of 9-year-old Z'yon Person.

Prior to her 24-year career with the FBI, she spent eight years with the Greenville Police Department, ultimately earning the rank of Detective.