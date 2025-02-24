New Durham County Sheriff's Office report reveals overall drop in crime

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is an overall drop in crime in Durham County over the last five years, a new sheriff's office report revealed.

Breakdown of the numbers:

There is a significant drop in property crimes

The sheriff's office reported 470 property crimes in 2024, which is a 27% decrease compared to 2020.

Violent crime, including murder, rape and robbery is down

There is a 4% decrease compared to 2023

High rate of firearm incidents remains

The sheriff's office said 304 guns were seized in 2024, and 35 guns reported lost or stolen. This is a slight increase from 2023.

This comes after Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams delivered his second State of the City Address last Tuesday.

He said he was going to address the youth gun violence as a public health crisis and promised to continue to seek solutions to the problem.

Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams outlined his priorities for the Bull City on Tuesday night.

"Durham is resilient, y'all," Williams said. "We are forever cemented in being the best person, the best neighbor, family member and community member that we can be."