New Durham County Sheriff's Office report reveals overall drop in crime

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is an overall drop in crime in Durham County over the last five years, a new sheriff's office report revealed.
The sheriff's office reported 470 property crimes in 2024, which is a 27% decrease compared to 2020.
There is a 4% decrease compared to 2023
The sheriff's office said 304 guns were seized in 2024, and 35 guns reported lost or stolen. This is a slight increase from 2023.
This comes after Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams delivered his second State of the City Address last Tuesday.
He said he was going to address the youth gun violence as a public health crisis and promised to continue to seek solutions to the problem.
"Durham is resilient, y'all," Williams said. "We are forever cemented in being the best person, the best neighbor, family member and community member that we can be."