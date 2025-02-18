Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams to deliver State of the City address

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams will outline his priorities for the Bull City on Tuesday night.

Williams will be delivering his second State of the City address at 7 p.m.

Last year, the mayor emphasized public safety and affordable housing, and closed with the memorable line "Durham is dope."

Before his speech, the mayor spoke to ABC11 about what tonight means for the city.

