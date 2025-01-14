Durham County approves $16M renovations to sheriff's training facility amid community backlash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County commissioners approved a multi-million dollar plan Monday to upgrade the Durham County Sheriff's Office training facility.

The proposal called for a new outdoor gun range and a 10,000 sq. ft. classroom building with lockers and showers.

The $16 million project was approved amid community backlash. Some say the money could be used for more community programs instead.

Last Saturday, protesters gathered on Saturday to voice their opposition to the proposed Durham County Sheriff's Office training facility.

"I think some of the main concerns is just the lack of engagement with community and transparency about the details of the facility," Nhawndie Smith, a member of the Durham Beyond Policing, said."I think some of the other things that we want to make sure folks are clear about is where the site is being built?"

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in part in a statement Saturday:

"As you are aware, this plan has been in the works since before I took office. Under my watch, we have prepared and presented a solid plan to the BOCC that will ultimately result in modernizing our existing training facility. Proposed enhancements address ADA requirement concerns, add restrooms, provide classroom space, improve safety measures, and create a safe place to hold public auctions."

