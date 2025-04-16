Loved ones remember Durham man killed in possible road rage shooting: 'Generous, kind-hearted'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Loved ones are reeling after the death of a Durham man, Broderick Hines, 63, who was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Butner on Monday.

"Broderick is a very generous and kind-hearted person," Shirley Daniels said. "The kind of person that would do anything for anyone, no matter if it was at his job, or family, or my family."

Daniels said Hines was on his way to see her grandson's baseball game when he was found injured at the intersection of Gate #2 Road and the I-85 northbound off-ramp, according to authorities. He died at a hospital.

Two people are facing charges in connection with Hines' death.

Broderick Hines (Photo Credit: Family)

Travis Jones and Maquita Blue of Henderson each face a murder charge and firing into an occupied vehicle. They are both being held at the Granville County Detention Center without bond.

"Well today is relief that the people have been caught, and justice will be served, but the life is still not with us, so that's the part that we're coping with right now," Daniels said.

The incident comes as nationwide, aggressive driving is extremely common among U.S. drivers, according to AAA. In 2023, someone was shot and wounded or killed in a road rage incident on average every 18 hours, according to Everytown Research & Policy.

Although ABC11 Eyewitness News is still working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Hines' death, Daniels urged drivers to be careful on the road.

"We're all on the road together," Daniels said. "Instead of just pulling up behind people, pulling beside people, and trying to cut them off, you just need to have patience wherever you're going."