Group protest $16M funding for Durham Sheriff's Office training facility

Protesters gathered on Saturday to voice their opposition to plans for a new law-enforcement training facility in Durham County

Protesters gathered on Saturday to voice their opposition to plans for a new law-enforcement training facility in Durham County

Protesters gathered on Saturday to voice their opposition to plans for a new law-enforcement training facility in Durham County

Protesters gathered on Saturday to voice their opposition to plans for a new law-enforcement training facility in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Durham County Commissioners are expected to revisit the plans for a new law-enforcement training facility in Durham County, protesters gathered on Saturday to voice their opposition to the proposed Durham County Sheriff's Office training facility.

"I think some of the main concerns is just the lack of engagement with community and transparency about the details of the facility," Nhawndie Smith, a member of the Durham Beyond Policing, said.

Several organizations and Durham residents listened to speakers at Durham Central Park, who argue that resources would be better spent on programs that focus on mental health, youth, affordable housing, and quality jobs.

"I think some of the other things that we want to make sure folks are clear about is where the site is being built?" Smith said, adding that there are environmental concerns about the project.

ALSO SEE: Biden administration awards $285M for new CHIPS manufacturing institute in Durham

Back in November, Durham County Commissioners postponed a vote on the project after hearing concerns from community members.

The renovations call for a new outdoor gun range and a 10,000 sq. ft. classroom building with lockers and showers, according to records.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in part in a statement on Saturday:

"As you are aware, this plan has been in the works since before I took office. Under my watch, we have prepared and presented a solid plan to the BOCC that will ultimately result in modernizing our existing training facility. Proposed enhancements address ADA requirement concerns, add restrooms, provide classroom space, improve safety measures, and create a safe place to hold public auctions."

The Board of County Commissioners will hold its work session at 9 a.m. on Jan. 6.