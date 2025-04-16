Several people taken into custody during student-led protest at NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several people were taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon during a student-led protest at North Carolina Central University.

An ABC11 crew at the scene witnessed campus police officers taking down several people and detaining them.

It's not yet clear what led to the altercation between demonstrators and authorities.

The scene escalated following a protest about what students said were unfair and substandard housing practices and other issues.

Once tensions cooled, students resumed their demonstrations and then began a march through campus.

ABC11 is working to gather more information at the scene and has reached out to NCCU for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.