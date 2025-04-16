High-energy dance fitness studio brings nightclub vibes to Raleigh: 'Disco ball, crazy lights'

A new fitness studio has arrived in Raleigh and it's turning workouts into a full-on dance party.

A new fitness studio has arrived in Raleigh and it's turning workouts into a full-on dance party.

A new fitness studio has arrived in Raleigh and it's turning workouts into a full-on dance party.

A new fitness studio has arrived in Raleigh and it's turning workouts into a full-on dance party.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new boutique fitness trend has arrived in Raleigh, and it's turning workouts into a full-on dance party.

"This is actually one of a kind," said Jennifer Schofield, founder and creator of Danz Insanity. "We wanted to create fun, and we ended up basically with a nightclub - disco ball, crazy lights, all of it."

Part workout, part dance club and all vibe, Danz Insanity is more than just a fitness class. It's a fusion of dance, strength training, barre, yoga, and even trampoline rebounding - all designed to energize participants and boost their physical and mental health.

"I've taught dance fitness for the past 10 years," Schofield said. "People have told me it feels like a wedding reception without the cocktails - but there's a lot of method to it."

After relocating to North Carolina, Schofield brought her signature energy to local gym classes. The concept gained popularity, went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has now evolved into a full-fledged studio space.

One standout feature is the incorporation of trampoline rebounding, a growing fitness trend praised for its health benefits.

"Tramp rebounding is exciting because of the exercise science behind it," she said. "It's one of the only workouts that actually stimulates the lymphatic system. There's a huge autoimmune disease community that does tramp rebounding at home, so we're thrilled to bring it into a studio setting."

Schofield, who has undergone five knee surgeries, including three ACL reconstructions and two meniscus repairs, said rebounding was a personal game-changer.

"I needed a cardio format that complemented dance but was also safe. This works," she said.

Danz Insanity also incorporates wearable fitness technology. Participants wear a belt that tracks their performance in every class.

For those craving more advanced choreography, Schofield introduced a monthly event called "Level Up."

"It's for my girls and guys who want more. We've done 'Rhythm Nation' by Janet Jackson, a Shaboozey cowboy boot routine, and a Latin piece with flapper pants," she said. "It's a good time. It makes you feel like you're part of a dance team again - even if you've never danced before."

Schofield hopes Danz Insanity will be a fitness destination and a point of pride for the city.

"This is putting Raleigh on the map," she said. "We're hoping to blow their socks off."