Teenager charged in 2 armed carjackings in Orange County

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old is facing charges in two separate Orange County carjackings.

The first one happened April 2 in the 200 block of Roberson Street in Carrboro.

Carrboro Police said the suspect approached a driver sitting in a parking lot and stole a gold 2008 BMW at gunpoint.

Police said the same teen was arrested for a carjacking in Chapel Hill.

That one happened April 5 in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street.

Police said the suspect stole a gray 2017 Mercedes CLA 250 at gunpoint. The car was later found in Durham.

The teen was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in both cases.

