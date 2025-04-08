Safety top of mind in Chapel Hill after two separate armed carjackings: 'Really scary'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After an unsettling weekend in Chapel Hill where two separate incidents, including an armed carjacking involving a UNC student, occurred on Franklin Street, some students on campus are feeling concerned about their safety.

"It's just really scary," one student told ABC11. "We were just talking about if one of us was walking back at night, or came to the parking deck and got out of our car ... I don't know what I would do in that situation."

Chapel Hill Police said the stolen vehicle was found in Durham, but they're still searching for the person responsible.

The incident comes as Carrboro Police are also investigating a separate, armed carjacking that happened on Wednesday on Roberson Street. Carrboro Police said they're still searching for the suspect.

"I think we're safe for the most part, but you also want to be smart," said Holly Dedmond, a business owner.

Dedmond said she makes sure her part-time employees who are students get home safely.

"A lot of times, I do have them check in with me when they get home," Dedmond said.

On Sunday, a man was arrested after being accused of firing a gun into the air after a fight on Franklin Street. Police said no one was hurt, and a nearby officer responded immediately.

According to Chapel Hill Police, there have been no fatal shootings in the town this year and violent crime is down compared to last year.

"I never have felt unsafe, but I'm just more aware," UNC student Abby Tyrone said.