Carrboro Police searching for armed carjacker who stole BMW in a Roberson Street parking lot

Police said the victim was sitting in their car when a man wearing a ski mask approached with a gun.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carrboro police are looking for a stolen car and a man behind a carjacking.

Authorities said the victim was in a private parking lot in the 200 block of Roberson Street just after 5 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect, who was wearing a ski mask, threatened the victim with a gun and stole their 2008 gold BMW.

The carjacker drove off, heading east on Roberson Street. The victim was not injured.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect and the stolen car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact Investigator Trombley at (919) 918-7415 or by email or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.

