Dean Smith mural on building set for demolition, Chapel Hill artist hopes to find new space

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- For a decade, the vibrant mural at the corner of Smith Level Road and U.S. 15-501 in Chapel Hill has become a beloved symbol of UNC basketball and the legendary coach behind it, Dean Smith.

"I was just a big admirer of his," Scott Nurkin said. "The way he led not only his team, but also through life."

Nurkin painted the mural after Smith died in 2015.

"I literally started that morning," Nurkin said. "It happened to be on a building that was owned by the person I was leasing my studio from at the time. So, it was very easy. I just walked across the parking lot."

But now, the mural's future hangs in the balance as the vacant building will be demolished to make way for a new Refuel convenience store. Although the Town of Chapel Hill said a demolition date hasn't been set just yet, some neighbors say they hope the mural is preserved.

"I think there's a massive, very loving support for what I did and I think people want to see another one," Nurkin said. "Unfortunately, it's just the challenge of finding a new wall."

Despite the area's growth, Nurkin said it hasn't been easy to find a new wall to paint a new tribute to the Chapel Hill coach.

"Some people believe that if you put a mural on your wall, it might devalue the property or change the way people view it," Nurkin said. "If it's an older building, there may be some sort of ropes or hurdles you got to jump over to get to it. So, there's all sorts of different variables, but the best-case scenario would be somebody who has a wall and they love the idea of it."

Rain Bennett, who said he lives not far from the mural on the Orange-Chatham County line, said Smith had a "significant impact on the community" that's hard for him to forget when driving past the mural.

"You're seeing his face and looking him in the eyes, and he's just such a profound figure in the community," Bennett said. "These figures are important for the future generations to know about. You know of the legendary Dean Smith, but that becomes less and less as time goes on unless you intentionally continue to share those stories."

Nurkin said if he finds a new wall, he hopes to add Roy Williams and Hubert Davis to the mural if there's space.