New North Hills shopping space to open, small business owners energized: 'Closer to the finish line'

There are only a few more months left of construction for the new Innovation District in North Hills. Only homegrown merchants are allowed to set up shop in the Innovation District and there's a focus on preserving nature.

There are only a few more months left of construction for the new Innovation District in North Hills. Only homegrown merchants are allowed to set up shop in the Innovation District and there's a focus on preserving nature.

There are only a few more months left of construction for the new Innovation District in North Hills. Only homegrown merchants are allowed to set up shop in the Innovation District and there's a focus on preserving nature.

There are only a few more months left of construction for the new Innovation District in North Hills. Only homegrown merchants are allowed to set up shop in the Innovation District and there's a focus on preserving nature.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's only a few more months left of construction for the new Innovation District in North Hills. Small business owners say they feel supported in this kind of space.

Only homegrown merchants are allowed to set up shop and there's a focus on preserving nature.

Emily Coules was the first tenant to sign.

"I think as a female entrepreneur, it's even more special to me," she said.

Her studio offers hot yoga, a sauna, Vitamin C shower, a cold plunge and staff are on hand to whipping up smoothies.

"We are here to just make an impact on the city and, and and we're all very passionate about what we're doing and to serve the community," said Coules.

The Innovation District is located along St. Albans Drive.

Standard Beer and Food, as well as Benchwarmers, are some of the restaurants soon moving in.

"This hold area is meant to be extremely family friendly," said Kane Realty Managing Director of Operations Stacey Buescher.

Kane is also building trails and will be connecting the district to the Raleigh Greenway.

"Big Ranch Creek runs right through the middle of this site," said Buescher. "Another thing that's very unique to this site is all of these businesses are interior. No car is going to be driving to the front of this. You park your car around the perimeter and then you come in and explore."

Will Lin recently celebrated his one year anniversary of opening the Green Rabit.

He says there's been ups and downs with the ongoing construction, but he's invested in the concept.

"We're getting closer to the finish line," said Lin. "This is truly a piece of Raleigh. There's tons of other shopping districts that offer, you know, maybe some of your larger retailers. But this really gives you a slice of what Raleigh has to offer from from the locals that live there."

The entire project should be done this upcoming fall.

SEE ALSO | Shops in North Hills' new Main District starting to open